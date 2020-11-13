Ebike Cafe @ Deheers opens doors in Weymouth

Share Facebook

Ebike Cafe @ Deheers opened its doors on 7th November in the Deheers building along Weymouth’s Old Harbourside.

Owners Peter Claxton and Josephine Parker, along with manager Danni Moors, are “championing an active lifestyle, healthier eating and positive mental wellbeing in a COVID safe environment through their new look enterprise”. It combines their current shop, Dorset CycleLife, an electric bike shop, with a cafe.

“The Ebike Cafe @ Deheers is our new brand venture for all your e-bike needs,” said Parker. “Here you can enjoy wholesome takeaway food and drinks on the iconic Weymouth Harbourside. Once lockdown is over you can sit in our cafe area to take lunch or a quick bite. There is parking for those arriving by cycle or the opportunity to hire a bike to explore the surrounding area. You can even recharge your bike in the e-bike charging points. In addition, customers will find expert technicians in the dedicated service and workshop zone and a comprehensive sales area.”

On display is a wide range of electric bikes. In addition to Raleigh, Haibike and Tern brands, Ebike Cafe @Deheers holds the full range of turbo e-bikes from Specialized.

“Our aim is to give electric bike riders the very best technology by the leading brands,” added Claxton. “We stock a wide range of e-bikes offering a diversity of riding options. Whether your electric bike is for the daily commute, your shopping needs, trekking through the countryside or more extreme and specialist sports such as enduro, all-mountain or downhill biking, we can source the perfect bike for you.”

During the first lockdown, Dorset CycleLife’s web traffic increased by 350% and stock ran out. This upward trend looks set to last and prompted a change to the business model. “We welcome this change to greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities,” said Claxton. “Our move to Weymouth gives us a better platform to engage with those considering a more carbon-friendly transport option whilst providing a complete service for fellow e-bike users.”

Mickey Jones and his team at D J Property recently completed the £2.5 million renovations of the Victorian Deheers. “We are delighted the Ebike Cafe @ Deheers have taken the lease from us,” said Jones.

“There were many applications for this lease but Peter and Josephine’s vision for an environmentally friendly, family-run business, coupled with expert knowledge and the provision of a healthy eating cafe stood out. It will bring local employment and add an exciting new chapter to the rich heritage of entrepreneurs this historic building has engaged with since its beginnings in the 19th century”

Claxton added: “We feel privileged to bring our business to Weymouth within the prestigious setting of the Deheers building. Our venture occupies over 140 square metres of space on the ground floor. [It’s] a generous space to showcase our business and to welcome our customers, old and new. It is a centrally located, picturesque setting, easily accessed by cycle networks – it couldn’t be better!”

Ebike Cafe @ Deheers is open seven days a week, from 10am-4pm. It is located on the ground floor of Deheers, 9A Custom House Quay, Weymouth DT4 8BG. Find out more at www.ebikecafe.co.uk.

