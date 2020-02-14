eBike Summit 2020 speaker programme announced

The eBike Summit has announced its full speaker programme for 2020.
Alongside the panel discussions and business development, there will be e-bikes available to test ride around the grounds of Oxford University, Wolfson College on 16th April.
This year’s panels cover OEMs, e-cargo bikes, research, investment and sustainability.
2020 speakers:
Keynote
Pippa Wibberley, CEO, Raleigh UK
OEMs
Partner Brompton – Speaker: Julian Scriven, MD, Brompton
Alex Murray, managing director, Flit
Joshua Hon, vice president, Tern
David Stacey, commercial director, Ribble Cycles
Investment
James Nettleton, principal, Downing Ventures
Joe Seal-Driver, managing director Havn, powered by Jaguar Land Rover
Taco Anema, founder, QWIC
E-cargo bikes
Partner Urban Arrow – Speaker: Jorrit Kreek, CEO, Urban Arrow
Olivier Vander Elst, founder, GreenAer
Mette Winther, business unit manager – bike division, Winther Bikes
Chris Benton, managing director, Pedal and Post
Research
Partner Raleigh – Speaker: Pippa Wibberley, CEO, Raleigh UK
Jillian Anable, professor of transport and energy, University of Leeds
Nick Chamberlain, policy manager, British Cycling
Ben Spencer, research fellow, Oxford Brookes University
Sustainability
Partner Riese & Müller – Speaker: Jörg Lange – head of media relations
Adam Barmby, founder and chief technical officer, EAV
Tom Hayes, cabinet member for Zero Carbon Oxford
Aran Nugent, head of programme delivery, active and accessible travel division, Department for Transport UK