eBike Summit 2020 speaker programme announced

The eBike Summit has announced its full speaker programme for 2020.

Alongside the panel discussions and business development, there will be e-bikes available to test ride around the grounds of Oxford University, Wolfson College on 16th April.

This year’s panels cover OEMs, e-cargo bikes, research, investment and sustainability.

2020 speakers:

Keynote

Pippa Wibberley, CEO, Raleigh UK

OEMs

‍Partner Brompton – Speaker: Julian Scriven, MD, Brompton

Alex Murray, managing director, Flit

Joshua Hon, vice president, Tern

David Stacey, commercial director, Ribble Cycles

Investment

James Nettleton, principal, Downing Ventures

Joe Seal-Driver, managing director Havn, powered by Jaguar Land Rover

Taco Anema, founder, QWIC

E-cargo bikes

‍Partner Urban Arrow – Speaker: Jorrit Kreek, CEO, Urban Arrow

Olivier Vander Elst, founder, GreenAer

Mette Winther, business unit manager – bike division, Winther Bikes

Chris Benton, managing director, Pedal and Post

Research

‍Partner Raleigh – Speaker: Pippa Wibberley, CEO, Raleigh UK

Jillian Anable, professor of transport and energy, University of Leeds

Nick Chamberlain, policy manager, British Cycling

Ben Spencer, research fellow, Oxford Brookes University

Sustainability

‍Partner Riese & Müller – Speaker: Jörg Lange – head of media relations

Adam Barmby, founder and chief technical officer, EAV

Tom Hayes, cabinet member for Zero Carbon Oxford

Aran Nugent, head of programme delivery, active and accessible travel division, Department for Transport UK