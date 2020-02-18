Ebike Summit partners with Raleigh UK for Research Panel

Share Facebook

The Ebike Summit is partnering with Raleigh UK for the Research Panel at the 2020 event.

The panel is focused on the “cutting edge” of e-bike innovation. It will feature the following speakers:

Jillian Anable, professor of transport and energy, University of Leeds

Nick Chamberlin, policy manager, British Cycling

Ben Spencer, research fellow in healthy ageing, Oxford Brookes University

Edward Pegram, marketing manager, parts and accessories, Raleigh UK

The 2020 Ebike Summit will take place on the 16th April at Wolfson College, Oxford University.

Alongside the panel discussions and business development, there will be e-bikes available to test ride around the grounds. This year’s panels cover OEMs, e-cargo bikes, research, investment and sustainability.