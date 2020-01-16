ECF appoints Warren and Kabell as new CEOs

The European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF) has appointed Jill Warren and Morten Kabell as its new co-chief executive officers.

Warren and Kabell will take office on 3rd February 2020 to lead the European cycling movement through the challenges and opportunities of the next decade, at a crucial moment for mobility and the environment.

They will replace ECF’s outgoing interim secretary-general, Cristian Stoica, who steered the Brussels-based organisation through its reconfiguration in 2019.

“There has never been a better time to promote cycling, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with the board, members and staff of ECF to achieve the organisation’s ambitious goals of more and better cycling for all in Europe,” said Warren.

Kabell added: “I am happy and honoured to become part of the European Cyclists’ Federation. I will do my best to promote the greenest mode of transport across the continent!”

Warren was chief marketing officer at Bird & Bird LLP, an international law firm with over 1,300 lawyers in 30 offices all over the world. She is a marketing, communications and business development professional with over 20 years of experience in the global legal sector, in addition to having worked in the transport sector.

Kabell was formerly CEO of Copenhagenize Design Co., a consultancy focusing on bicycle infrastructure and cycling culture. He served the city of Copenhagen as mayor for technical and environmental affairs from 2014 through 2017 and has been an active member of the city council since 1998.

Christophe Najdovski, ECF president, said: “The environmental emergency we are facing needs a strong answer from the mobility sector, and the 2020s will be defining years for the century to come.

“In preparation for what lies ahead, we have restructured the European Cyclists’ Federation to be one of the leading organisations in the sustainable mobility sector in Europe and beyond.”