Ed Richardson joins Silverfish as territory manager

Ed Richardson has joined the Silverfish UK sales team to look after the North of England as territory manager.

The appointment fills the vacancy left by Pete Clegg’s recent internal move to take up a newly expanded position of national account manager.

Prior to joining Silverfish, Richardson worked for nearly four years in the outdoor industry at Rab and Lowe Alpine as technical sales trainer followed by a spell as area sales manager at Windwave.

“For a long time I wanted to align my passion for bikes into my work,” said Richardson. “My first role gave me a great understanding of the industry, but after a while I decided my main passion was mountain biking so when I saw the position at Silverfish it ticked all the boxes.

“It is mega to be working for a company full of enthusiastic riders and representing some sweet brands. I’m really looking forward to catching up with all our customers in due course and I’m sure they’re looking forward to not having to turn down the volume when the phone rings!”

Silverfish sales manager Dawn Adams added: “Ed is a brilliant addition to the Silverfish sales team. His energy and enthusiasm for our brands will be a great asset to Silverfish and to our retail partners in the North of England.”

Richardson can be contacted on 07467 941389 or by email at Ed.Richardson@silverfish-uk.com.

