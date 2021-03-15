Ed Trotman joins Schwalbe UK as sales promoter

Share Facebook

Schwalbe UK has welcomed Ed Trotman to the team.

Trotman joins Ben, Grant and Mark in the role of sales promoter. Covering the south of England, Trotman will be providing expert technical and marketing support to shops along with training on the range of Schwalbe products.

With an extensive background in the cycle trade, he has most recently worked for a national distributor, following several years of cycle retail experience in the Bristol area.

Trotman will be covering shops in the following postcode areas: BA, BH, BN, BS, CT, DT, EX, GU, ME, PL, PO, RG, RH, SN, SO, SP, TA, TN, TQ, TR. To contact him, please email info@schwalbe.co.uk.

