Editor’s note: COVID-19 operations

Throughout recent months, we have been closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the world of cycling, the retail sector and our nation as a whole.

While the BikeBiz team began working remotely some weeks ago, we have, to date, avoided making changes to our operational output, with our far-reaching online platform and well-established monthly print edition continuing to serve our loyal readership on a daily basis.

BikeBiz’s mission has always been – and will always be – to serve the cycling industry, and we would be remiss in our duties if we were to suspend or significantly reduce our output, regardless of the economic climate.

With that in mind, there will be just one change to BikeBiz’s operations during this challenging time. Due to widespread cancellation and postponement of cycling industry events, and the prohibition of any potential site visits, we have taken the decision to combine our May and June print issues into one offering. The newly-merged edition will be available at the end of May.

All staff remain in full-time roles, and we will continue to deliver daily news updates via our website, newsletter and social media accounts.

In an attempt to further aid in the industry in its time of need, we are also offering reduced print and digital advertising rates throughout April, May and June. Please contact sales manager Richard Setters for more details.

If you have any other queries, please contact me via james.groves@biz-media.co.uk.