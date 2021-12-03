Effetto Mariposa unveils line of bike cleaning products

Share Facebook

Effetto Mariposa has unveiled a new line of cleaning and lubricating products.

The products are Allpine Light – a biodegradable bicycle cleaner, Allpine Extra – a degreaser with pine oil, Flowerpower Wax – a chain lubricant with sunflower seed wax, Mangiacatena – a chain cleaning device, and a Cog Brush.

UK distribution is from Upgrade Bikes with products in stock on 9th December. Upgrade dealers can check prices and confirm pre-orders here.

Allpine Light

Allpine Light is a biodegradable cleaner that will leave your bike clean and shiny. Its formula is effective against dirt and does not require rinsing, making it also ideal for e-bikes.

When in a hurry and a quick clean is sufficient, or you want to limit the use of water close to electrical contacts, Allpine Light and a rag are enough to clean the bike without the need to rinse with water, says the bramd. Allpine Light does not remove the lubricant from the chain, so it is not necessary to relubricate it after such a cleaning.

On the other hand, if the bike is very dirty and/or muddy, Allpine Light can perform a ‘serious’ cleaning: generously spray Allpine Light all over the bike and wait a few minutes to let the product act. Then, rinse with plenty of water. A sponge or brush are recommended for an optimal result. Dry with a clean cloth. If needed, use more Allpine Light – without rinsing – to remove any streaks or traces of dirt. Lubricate the bicycle (chain, suspension, moving parts) after such a thorough cleaning.

Allpine Light is available in 1000 ml bottles with a trigger vaporizer. SRP £14. Also available as a “Recharge” 1000 ml refill without vaporizer. SRP £11.

Allpine Extra

Allpine Extra is a powerful yet biodegradable degreaser, says the brand, after rinsing with water, it will leave your chain perfectly clean. Ideal to prepare the chain for wax-based lubricants, which can adhere to clean metal, without the oily trace left by some common solvents. It can also clean disc brake rotors.

In the development of Allpine Extra, besides effectiveness, Effetto Mariposa said it prioritised low ecological impact. The addition of pine oil, a solvent of natural origin, has proved invaluable for these purposes and Allpine Extra is rapidly biodegradable.

Allpine Extra is harmless to chrome, painted parts and carbon, but the brand still recommends an abundant rinse with water after use on the different surfaces. A deep chain cleaning is possible with Allpine Extra, either by immersion – removing the chain and immersing it in Allpine Extra – or leaving the chain on the bike and using a brush or a chain cleaner (Mangiacatena recommended). Let Allpine Extra act a few minutes to dissolve all the lubricants. Rinse the chain with water to completely flush Allpine Extra, taking away every oily trace with it.

This is made possible by Allpine Extra formulation, which includes surfactants (i.e. soaps) of vegetable origin. Your chain will be perfectly clean. Dry it thoroughly and lubricate it (Flowerpower Wax recommend).

Allpine Extra can be applied to brake discs to degrease them: soak a cloth with Allpine Extra and apply to the disc surfaces, leave to act for a few minutes, wash off with water. Dry the disc with a clean rag.

Allpine Extra is available in 500 ml bottles. SRP £16.

Flowerpower Wax

With its sunflower seed wax content, Flowerpower Wax uses natural ingredients for high levels of performance and reliability, all these avoiding fluorinated compounds (PFAS), graphene and sulphides.

Flowerpower Wax is a water emulsion of natural waxy compounds, with the right viscosity to penetrate inside the chain links, where lubrication is most important. Once the water has evaporated, a thick layer of wax remains firmly anchored to the metal, creating a real anti-friction pad. The chain will not be dry to the touch – given the layer of wax that also protects the outside – but it will not be greasy or sticky and won’t retain dirt.

Flowerpower Wax has a high percentage of wax. While many competing products are around 30%, Flowerpower Wax exceeds 50%* of wax-to-water ratio. The result is the formation of a thicker anti-abrasion layer for the same quantity of emulsion applied, with benefits in terms of durability and efficiency.

Another exclusive feature is its content of sunflower wax, which adheres strongly to metal and is water-resistant, prolonging the effectiveness of lubrication even in the event of rain or involuntary washing (stream crossing etc.). It also has mechanical properties, necessary to withstand the continuous stresses of pedalling.

Thanks to its formulation, Flowerpower Wax is ideal in any season, riding both on and off-road, says the brand. To keep Flowerpower Wax harmless to health and the environment, Effetto Mariposa avoided adding further additives (such as PTFE and fluorinated compounds in general, graphene, sulphides, etc.). Because the current formula is vegan, it has satisfied the most demanding testers and racers in the long development phase. Together with sunflower seed wax, other waxes of natural origin complete the lubricating mix. The emulsion is water-based without the addition of alcohol.

A single application of Flowerpower Wax allows you to travel about 300 km on an asphalted road, in the absence of heavy rain. Off-road use may require more frequent chain lubrication. Store and apply the product at a temperature between 5 and 35°C.

Flowerpower Wax is available in 100 ml bottles. SRP £16.

Mangiacatena

The chain runs in a straight line inside Mangiacatena, squeezed at both ends between plastic fins with the task of keeping as much solvent inside the tool as possible. The washing is performed by six rotating brushes, continuously soaked in the cleaning liquid, which actively remove dirt on each side, pushing the solvent inside the chain.

Thanks to the finned elements at both ends, Mangiacatena allows the chain to be pedalled in both directions without wasting solvent. To do this, Effetto Mariposa recommends keeping the rear wheel of the bicycle off the ground (using a workshop stand or other support).

The brand selected Mangiacatena materials and construction for long life, but also offers a complete set of replacement brushes, Mangiacatena Replacement Kit, to replace what you wear without having to replace the whole tool. It has chosen to use finned elements made from Polyethylene (PE) plastic for their greater durability and resistance compared to the more common sponges.

As the chain runs straight inside Mangiacatena, instead of following a tortuous path, it is also suitable for single-speed transmissions (for a chain with a maximum width of 9 mm).

Mangiacatena Chain cleaning tool: £30

Mangiacatena Replacement Brush Kit: £9

Cog Brush

This brush, equipped with sturdy nylon bristles, is designed for cleaning chains, chainrings and logs, removing dirt even inside the cassette.

Cog Brush is specifically designed to remove mud and dirt from chains and sprockets. It’s equipped with two different sets of bristles: the lateral one, more extended and with short and dense bristles, is ideal for chain, chainrings and cogs; the one on the tip, small but with longer and harder bristles, reaches the dirt inside the cassette, in the spaces between the sprockets.

The curved and thin handle can be slipped between the cogs and act against the mud deposited in the cassette (up to 10 speeds), thanks to the teeth in the lower part. The Cog Brush is made of nylon, shockproof and resistant to solvents. Price: £9.

