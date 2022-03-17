Electric bike retailer Fully Charged launches new store in Guildford

Share Facebook

Electric bike retailer Fully Charged has launched its new store in Guildford, with 100 people coming to the new store on the evening of Tuesday 15th March.

The new 3,000sq/ft store provides an array of leading e-bike brands in fold-up, commuter, hybrid, eMTB and cargo options for personal, family or business use.

With the increasing demand across the UK for all forms of electric bikes, the electric bike retailer said it has been on a mission to hand-select outstanding independent e-bike specialists across the UK that can be best placed going forward for a premium e-bike retail experience.

“We couldn’t be prouder to now have our third partner store,” said Ben Jaconelli, founder of Fully Charged. “Having grown up in and around Guildford, and having ridden in the cycling Mecca that is Box Hill for most of my life, I couldn’t be happier for Fully Charged to be represented here in Guildford.

Chris Harlow, head partner at Fully Charged Guildford, added: “The obvious joy Fully Charged derives from e-bikes is backed up by ambition, technical know-how and online expertise, but always with the goal of bringing the very best e-bikes to everyone.

“It’s a perfect collaboration for us, and just like riding an e-bike, we’re loving the journey.”

Formerly trading as Electric Bikes Guildford, Harlow and his team come with years of experience in the industry and now have the physical stock to help furnish the region’s appetite for high-quality e-bikes and quality service and support.

Open five days a week, excluding Tuesday and Sunday, Fully Charged Guildford is just a stone’s throw away from the original ‘Electric Bikes Guildford’ site and offers additional space to show off the new collection.

Fully Charged Guildford offers electric bike brands including Benno Bikes, Gocycle, Moustache Bikes, Riese and Müller, Super73, Tern Bicycles, Vintage Electric, Desiknio and Urban Arrow. Book a test ride here.