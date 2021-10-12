Employees take to two wheels with Avara and Beryl partnership

Share Facebook

Nathan Hughes, team leader at Avara Foods in Hereford, has spoken of the many benefits of using bikes as part of the partnership between the company and Beryl.

Seeking to promote sustainable travel between their two sites and increase the number of employees cycling, Avara partnered with Beryl, purchasing minute bundles for staff use and installing bays on each site.

The partnership launched on 21st June and since then has seen just over 3,300 journeys taken, covering a distance of just over 7,500 kilometres.

Hughes has worked at Avara for 13 years and has made the most of the scheme, using the bikes between 5-6 times a week. Hughes said: “These bikes are well equipped and maintained, making them reliable to use.’’ Adding, ‘’For me any exercise outdoors is great for you in terms of your mental wellbeing, this for me is a must, and these bikes just support in adding to this.’’

The distance between the two Avara sites is just under one mile, and it’s a journey that many people historically have taken by car. With the new Beryl bays now installed, Hughes and other employees will have the option to choose a more environmentally friendly, enjoyable and convenient way to travel between the two.

Commenting on the role businesses can play, Hughes said: “I think any business should encourage active lifestyles in any way, shape or form, and I think this new adventure with Beryl is a step in the right direction. Also, with Hereford congestion issues, every little helps, and I think people will be surprised with how quickly you can get about on a bike in comparison to their cars in peak traffic times.’’

This partnership is one of many that Beryl is developing in their schemes around the country, as more businesses and public bodies seek to help their employees travel more sustainably and healthily.

Beryl CEO Philip Ellis said: “We’re delighted to hear employees such as Nathan enjoying the partnership between Beryl and Avara. Beryl bikes are helping him and hundreds of others to travel to work and between sites, enjoyably and sustainably.

“Many businesses around the country are seeking to improve their sustainability, and helping employees to take more environmentally friendly journeys is a fantastic way of doing that. We look forward to continuing our work with Avara and supporting Nathan and others to enjoy the ride.’’

Avara, Hereford, site manager, Marcus Billig, said: “This partnership underlines our commitment to acting sustainably and reducing our footprint in any way we can.

“Introducing Beryl minute bundles has been a fun and practical way to do this, with the added benefit of encouraging a more active lifestyle. With many colleagues living close to our sites in Hereford, this scheme has certainly highlighted how cycling can be both a healthy, and viable option for getting around.

“As you can see from the number of trips undertaken and miles clocked up, the uptake has been really positive and something our colleagues have embraced.”