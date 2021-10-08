Endsleigh, cycleGuard partner to help students protect their bikes

Share Facebook

A new partnership between Endsleigh and bicycle insurer cycleGuard is set to help students protect their bikes for less.

The new scheme offers Endsleigh’s student policyholders a 15% discount on their bicycle cover.

“We are delighted to see students back on campus after such a difficult academic year,” said head of marketing at cycleGuard Alex Bennett. “Our new partnership with Endsleigh is designed specifically to give students the best possible protection for their bicycles and ensure their peace of mind on campus.”

The team at cycleGuard have pooled their experience to come up with four ways that students can protect their bicycles:

1. Personalising, marking, or tagging your property

If your bicycle is distinguishable from others, it makes it easier to recognise. There are plenty of simple property marking kits on the market that mean you can add a postcode or personal information by etching or with a UV pen to help you reclaim your bicycle if it is recovered.

2. Be aware

Be aware of where you are leaving your bicycle and assess the safety. For example, your bike is less likely to get stolen in busy areas, as it is more noticeable to the public. Use a bike rack that is cemented to the ground in public areas. Most modern campuses have good secure bike storage for students to use.

3. Insure your belongings

Insurance companies like cycleGuard can cover your bicycle against theft and accidental damage on a new-for-old basis, even including cycle rescue and replacement bike hire.

4. Make sure to lock up

This may sound obvious, but if you lock your bicycle to a secure bike rack or better still keep it out of sight in a secure garage, it is less likely to get stolen. There are plenty of excellent bike locks available online and in stores. And if you keep it in your flat or student room, lock the door even if you’re only going to the kitchen – better safe than sorry!

www.cycleguard.co.uk/endsleigh