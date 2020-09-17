Endura launches new MT500 waterproof kit

Share Facebook

Endura has launched its new MT500 waterproof kit, developed in conjunction with Rachel, Gee, and Dan Atherton.

The brand’s waterproof jacket has been overhauled to ensure it “keeps up with the demands of the progressive world of mountain biking”. Available in a men’s and women’s version, the MT500 waterproof jacket has pockets, various venting options and an adjustable hood.

The new two-way zips on the front pockets double as vents and the hood construction and adjustment system have been improved so that the hood can now be worn over a helmet but also without a helmet on. Moving to the new ExoShell40DR and featuring a fully seam-sealed construction, the MT500 jacket combines “monster breathability with durability for fiendishly fun foul weather mountain bike epics”.

ExoShell40DR, the fabric at the heart of the new MT500 waterproof collection, boasts the same breathability and waterproof ratings as the standard ExoShell40, but with the durability “dialled up to tackle the harshest mountain terrain”. A tough, durable outer layer is paired with a soft touch, high wicking mesh inner layer that moves moisture away from the skin and through the super-fine fluorine-free membrane sandwiched in the middle.

As with all of Endura’s waterproofs, ExoShell40DR is treated with an environmentally friendly PFC free DWR treatment. This fabric is also certified as having been made in a way that eliminates harmful substances from the supply chain.

