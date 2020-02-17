Endura partners with adventure cyclist James Hayden

Endura is to sponsor James Hayden, two times winner of the Transcontinental Race.

Ian Young, product manager at Endura, said: “We love working with exceptional athletes who have the knowledge and enthusiasm to get involved in testing and feeding back into the product development process, as well as riding our kit in the heat of competition.

“James definitely fits into this category and shares Endura’s ethos of Renegade Progress, always looking at ways to improve and advance our products, and we look forward to working closely with him over the years to come.”

Following his switch to off-road ultra-endurance races last year, Hayden’s 2020 season opener is the Atlas Mountain Race (AMR) in Morocco, starting on 15th February in Marrakesh and finishing in Agadir. The inaugural, unsupported, single-stage AMR cycling race covers 1,145 kilometres on gravel, single and double track and old colonial pistes. It also includes 15,000 metres of climbing.

Hayden added: “I am really excited to announce that this year I am partnering with Endura – a Scottish born innovative brand which provides multi-functional cycling kit.”