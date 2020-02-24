Endura partners with ECHOS Communications for PR services

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Endura has selected ECHOS Communications as its partner for North American PR services.

The brand entered the North American market in 2007, was acquired by Pentland Brands in 2018 and moved its US warehouse and operations from Indiana into Pentland’s California Hub in Santa Barbara last year.

“We have the best range we’ve ever developed, and enhanced operations support as well,” said Nadine Thompson, Endura’s global commercial director. “We are prepared to expand our North American presence in 2020 and beyond.”

ECHOS senior partner Billy Sinkford added: “Endura has brought a tremendous amount of innovation to the cycling clothing market for years.

“It partners with some of the most exciting athletes in the sport and is working on heartfelt measures like its new sustainability initiative. It has many stories to tell– we’re excited to work with it and bring greater visibility to the brand in North America.”

“Throughout the process, the ECHOS team has shown its passion for our brand,” added Thompson. “We’re ready to tap into its understanding of technical apparel, media relationships, and its enthusiasm for developing a creative partnership as we work to fully realise Endura’s potential on this side of the Atlantic.”