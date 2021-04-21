Endura, Phil Burt present Women’s Pro SL EMG bib short

Share Facebook

Endura is now presenting the first output of its partnership with Phil Burt for its Ergonomistry Project, the Women’s Pro SL EMG bib short.

Burt is an internationally recognised cycling health and performance innovator having spent 12 years as the head of physiotherapy at British Cycling as well as five years as consultant physiotherapist at Team Sky. After a long career supporting some of the world’s best athletes at three Olympic Games and seven Tour de Frances, Burt has joined forces with Endura.

Thw partnership aims to “develop products that provide superior comfort and wellbeing on the bike through a collaborative process from concept through development, refinement and rigorous testing”. The first result of this partnership is the new Women’s Pro SL EGM bib short featuring the Women’s 800 Series ConForm EGM Pad.

“If you are thinking of your saddle pain you can’t focus on your training or race performance,” said Burt. “If saddle injuries are preventing you from training back to back days you can’t develop to your full potential as a rider. A lot of people adopt a riding posture that is suboptimal to alleviate saddle pressure – pushing back in the saddle or sitting in a more upright position. Good shorts allow you to sit where you want to sit and achieve the position that allows you to perform to your best.”

Professional triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay said: “In terms of technical cycling apparel, I definitely think that female athletes are less catered for. Endura is trying to change this by making women-specific items for cycling, just to give us that comfort that we need, because we’re obviously very different to males, so we need our own range of cycling apparel.”

The Women’s Pro SL EGM bib short in overview:

– High-quality Italian power Lycra fabric with PFC-Free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish

– Women’s 800 Series Conform EGM Pad with medical-grade Elastomer technology

– Ergonomic, pre-shaped multi-panel construction

– New bib construction combining wide elastic crossover back straps and supportive high wicking front mesh panel

– High power, lumbar support panel

– Innovative, discreet, zip-free and unique drop seat comfort break function

– 90-day satisfaction guarantee

– Available in sizes XS-XL

