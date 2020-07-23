Endura has planted over 600,000 trees so far in 2020

Share Facebook

Endura has reached the halfway mark of its one million trees initiative.

By the end of June 2020, exactly 619,962 trees had been planted on the site sponsored by Endura in Mozambique, and more are being added every day. These trees not only help to reduce the quantity of carbon in the atmosphere, but they also bring significant social benefits for the local community.

As a company that operates on a global level, Endura said it is “critically aware” of its environmental impact and is working on a number of fronts to reduce its footprint. The company’s kit has been PFC-free since 2018, it offers a repair service and 1% of its net profit goes to good causes.

“The one thing we must focus on now is the climate emergency,” said founder and managing director Jim McFarlane. “Once the ice caps have melted you’re not going to refreeze them any time soon – that’s the reason for our million trees initiative.”

Eden Reforestation Projects, which plants the majority of Endura’s trees, reduces extreme poverty and restores healthy forests by employing local villagers to plant millions of trees every year. Jobs and thereby an income are provided, and at the same time, the locals learn about the importance of the trees for the ecosystems.

The mangrove channels of Mozambique, where Endura’s trees are planted, and those of other coastal areas are the nursery for so many species of the world’s commercial fish, explained Eden Reforestation Projects, and they are efficient at absorbing carbon from the atmosphere and releasing oxygen back. They also provide important habitats for threatened species of birds and mammals.

Endura is also working on a project closer to home to plant native species of trees in its Scottish homeland. “It’s one world, so we’ll plant trees wherever we can do it quickly, cheaply, and wherever they’ll be protected,” said Endura’s co-founder and brand director Pamela Barclay.

“We continue to work hard to drive authentic sustainability across the whole product offering and the business, but our brand has a long way to go.”

Read more about Endura’s one million trees initiative over at Renegade Stories.

