Endura presents new MT500 Smok’n Prints

Endura has released the MT500 Smok’n Prints.

The MT500 Animo L/S Tee traditional camo and animal prints have been morphed and blurred into a “fascinating texture”, said the brand. The MT500 Ink L/S Tee “plays with watercolour style print effects, with organic and freehand splashes and strokes, inkblots, and overlays of colour moving away from the traditional gradient fade and into something irregular and free”.

Both are limited, lightweight Enduro/DH jerseys for men and for women, as worn by the Athertons and a host of other riders. Made from fast-wicking, lightweight fabric with a full sublimation print in bold new season graphics, they are cut in a slender, not baggy, flap-free fit that accommodates slimline padding, said Endura.

Rachel, Gee and Dan Atherton have paired them with the MT500 Burner Pants, which are now available in a women-specific fit and in a kids’ version, as well as in new colourways, electric blue and paprika.

Providing DH durability in a trail-friendly construction, both the MT500 Burner Pant II and the MT500 Burner Shorts II are made from four-way stretch fabric in combination with a durable seat panel for longevity, mesh back knees for ventilation, and high stretch crotch and rear panels for full freedom of movement.

