Endura sales manager Simon Richardson passes away following bike accident

Simon Richardson, Endura UK and international sales manager, has sadly passed away following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.

A statement from Jim McFarlane, Endura’s founder and managing director, and Pamela Barclay, Endura’s co-founder and brand director, said:

Rest in Peace Simon Richardson, beloved and universally respected Endura UK & Int. Sales Manager, following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Camilla and his children Emily, Evan and Holly as we all come to terms with this colossal loss. Simon’s contribution is a profoundly important part of what built Endura into what it is today.

His commitment and contribution helped shape the business and its culture and we would not have had the success that we have had without him.

Thank you Simon for coming along for the ride for these last 11 years. It has been an enormous pleasure and privilege to have you as part of this eclectic family through Endura’s formative years.

Your positive presence, impact and influence will live on here for a very long time to come. We miss you already.