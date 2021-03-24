Endura unveils new GV500 gravel collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Endura has unveiled the new GV500 range.

“We have a raft of staff who have been riding gravel before it was even a thing,” said Ian Young, Endura’s brand manager. “Gravel riders are generally opting for a toned-down roadie look, or a close-fit MTB casual style, or sometimes a combination of the two. To satisfy both camps, we have created two sides of this collection: the more road-biased Reiver pieces alongside the Foyle products with roots firmly on the MTB side.

“‘Reiver’ of course refers to the Uk’s original and biggest gravel event which takes riders on a 200km loop of gruelling gravel, crossing the border between England and Scotland – an event where you need the best performing kit. ‘Foyle’ is derived from the self-proclaimed home of Scottish gravel Aberfoyle, now often referred to by those who frequent the network of trails as ‘Gravelfoyle’.

“With a highland feel but less than an hour from Glasgow, many of us have ridden in this area over the past 25 years on various different wheel sizes and different tyre widths.”

GV500 Reiver Bibshorts

The GV500 Reiver Bibshorts deploy a concept pioneered by one of Endura’s original products with a double layer panel on the outer thigh to protect the rider – and shorts – in the event of a crash or a brush with spikey foliage. The lightweight stretch woven fabrics and lumbar support panel borrowed from the new Pro SL bib short’s design provide a ‘fantastic’ compressive fit. Silicone strips on the lower back help hold a baggy in place if worn as an under short, designed to work with the GV500 Foyle baggy shorts.

GV500 Foyle Shorts

The GV500 Foyle shorts offer a ‘more casual look without compromising on long-distance performance’, said the brand. A lightweight, full stretch woven fabric with a PFC-Free, non-toxic durable water repellent finish in combination with a slim cut provides that flap free, barely-there feeling. The mesh-lined inner waistband features printed silicone grippers, while the elasticated Velcro waistband adjuster tabs allow for an individual fit.

Zipped front hand pockets store away your essentials, and their partial mesh bags aid ventilation, as do the laser cut perforated vents of the shorts. Zipped thigh openings double up as vents, too, and provide access to the aligned GV500 Reiver Bibshort cargo pockets. Although engineered to work perfectly with the GV500 Reiver bib short, these shorts also feature Endura’s Clickfast system, meaning they integrate with any Endura under short.

GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey

The main body of the GV500 Reiver S/S Jersey is constructed from a rapid wicking, lightweight, recycled knit fabric. Super-stretch woven fabric on the front-facing articulated sleeves delivers extra durability, and critically positioned mesh panels provide great ventilation. There are pockets aplenty, from the zipped chest and rear security pockets, to the three open rear pockets plus large, accessed side mesh stash pockets. The lightweight internal hem elastic with silicone gripper print prevents the jersey from riding up.

GV500 Foyle T

The rapid wicking, lightweight merino-blend knit main body fabric regulates temperatures in a wide variety of conditions and keeps odours at bay.

Like the jersey, the T features super-stretch woven fabric on the sleeves for extra durability and critically positioned mesh panels for superior ventilation. Further details include a zipped rear side security pocket and articulated sleeves for a bike ready fit.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: