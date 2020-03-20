Endura unveils new Pro SL bibshort

Share Facebook

Endura has unveiled its new Pro SL bibshort.

The bibshort, with multiple pad width technology, now boasts a “perfect fit” with lumbar support and power straps.

Made from Italian power Lycra fabric with Coldblack technology reducing heat buildup and providing UPF50, the bibshort features an ergonomic, pre-shaped multi-panel construction for an “ideal fit” in the road riding position.

“With a more aggressive fit and continually evolving pad technology, it is perfectly suited to the sort of rider that favours an extra lap over an extra latte,” said a statement.

“The women’s version, featuring Endura’s unique DropSeat technology, provides a practical solution to that ‘comfort break’ problem with immediate access when you need it most.”