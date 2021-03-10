Endura unveils new Speed Pedelec helmet

Share Facebook

Endura has unveiled the Speed Pedelec helmet, designed to meet the demands of e-bike riders.

In addition to CE standard EN1078 certification, the Speed Pedelec helmet meets the NTA8766 S-EPAC certification, offering greater levels of impact protection and head coverage for the higher-speed classification of e-bikes with a maximum speed of 28mph (45kph). The full Koroyd core ensures additional protection, the brand said.

“The Speed Pedelec helmet’s lightweight in-mould construction with extended skull coverage in combination with integrated Koroyd core for superior energy absorption offers the best protection for urban riders,” said a statement. “The helmet also features a host of neat details, creating the ultimate city lid.

“The one hand micro-adjustment fit system allows for a perfect individual fit on the go. Antibacterial, fast-wicking fabric padding adds to comfort. An adjustable visor protects your eyes from cold drafts and rain as well as road dust and insects. Controlled airflow cooling is achieved with an easy open/ close front vent.”

The helmet is available in three sizes (S-M, M-L, L-XL) and two colourways (grey and black). The Speed Pedelec helmet is also covered by Endura’s Crash Replacement Policy.

