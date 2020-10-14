Endura unveils new Urban Luminite garments

Share Facebook

Endura has released its new Urban Luminite garments and city lids.

The range includes the Urban Luminite jacket II, the Urban Luminite 3 in 1 jacket, city lids, the Urban Luminite helmet with LED and integrated reflective, and the ultra-lightweight PissPot helmet.

Urban Luminite Jacket II

“Available in a men’s and in a women’s version, Endura’s new Urban Luminite Jacket II is a performance cycling jacket that is designed to be seen. A lightweight, breathable and waterproof 2.5 layer fabric and huge reflective panels keep you comfortable and give other road users no excuse when it comes to spotting you in low light conditions.

“Large reflective prints or panels catch vehicle headlights, boosting visibility. The carefully measured positioning of reflective panels – looking at driver eye level, 360-degree coverage, and using moving parts of the body – maximises effectiveness. Available in high-viz yellow and high-viz blue in sizes XS-XXL for men and in high-viz yellow and pacific blue in sizes XS-L for women, this item is essential for any urban cyclist’s wardrobe.”

Urban Luminite 3 in 1 Jacket

“The Urban Luminite 3 in 1 II is a trilogy of performance, visibility and versatility. Utilising high-quality fabrics including waterproof and highly breathable ExoShell throughout the jacket, PrimaLoft insulation in the removable gilet and large reflective panels, you don’t have to compromise on safety for comfort and function. 360-degree reflective panels guarantee the best visibility. Delivering multi-function urban waterproof protection, this versatile all-season jacket is available for men and in a women-specific fit.

“With an extremely soft, noise-free outer face fabric and a super fine denier tricot inner layer sandwiching the thin PU membrane, Exoshell20 fabric exceeds expectations of comfort and performance. The 10,000mm waterproof rating ensures water doesn’t get in and a best in class breathability of 20,000g/m2/24hr keeps you dry from the inside. A detachable inner PrimaLoft Gilet uses PrimaLoft insulation which boasts an exceptional warmth to weight ratio. The tiny pack size, extremely breathable construction and highly water resistant properties make it a tremendously versatile performance insulator.

“The reversible gilet features a high-viz side that keeps you visible when worn without the outer jacket, and a toned-down grey side for when you’re off your bike. The jacket comes in high-viz yellow and in black in sizes S-XXXL for men and XS-XXL for women.”

City lids

“Endura’s helmet range extends further into the A2B sector with the all-new Urban Luminite helmet and the new BMX-style PissPot Helmet, meaning that Endura will have a helmet for every flavour of rider. You may be a safety-first hi-vis warrior or it may be more important that you blend in with a more contemporary urban look for when you step off the bike. Jeanswear fashion BMX style may be more your bag, or you may simply want to wear your everyday clothing on a short commute. Whatever your style, Endura’s got your lid.”

Urban Luminite Helmet with LED and integrated reflective

“The reworked Urban Luminite Helmet incorporates a USB rechargeable LED light, increasing your visibility to other road users when cycling in the dark. The slim, rounded profile and removable cap style peak give it a casual aesthetic, while large vents keep your head cool. To further increase the visibility of this helmet, the rear shell has been painted using a reflective lacquer. Available in high-viz yellow, navy, and black in three sizes.

Ultra-lightweight PissPot helmet

“When Endura set out to design the PissPot helmet, the target was to pack as much tech in but retain the classic piss pot look. The result is a lightweight, well-ventilated helmet with a superior fit that is ready to shred the street, park and dirt. Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle love it. We are sure you will too.

“The stand out feature of Endura’s all-new PissPot Helmet is the inclusion of a one-hand micro-adjustment fit system. Often missing on this style of helmet, it enables you to really dial down the fit. This not only makes it more comfortable but safer too. Choose from a range of colours including Grey Reflective as well as muted tones, which all come in two Easy-Fit sizes. Both lids are – like all Endura helmets – covered by Endura’s Crash Replacement Policy and Endura Product Guarantee.”

