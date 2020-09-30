Enervit partners with Shift Active Media

Share Facebook

Shift Active Media has been appointed as the UK media planning and buying and social media agency for sports nutrition brand Enervit.

The partnership will specifically focus on launching and expanding the brand’s Enervit Sport (endurance sport nutrition range), The Protein Deal (protein bars) and The Nature Deal (organic and vegan lifestyle nutrition products) into the UK market.

“It was clear from the off that like us, the team at Shift live and breathe endurance sport and are passionate about our products,” said Andrew Pirie, sales and marketing director at Enervit. “We’re excited to be working alongside them as we continue to expand our footprint internationally in the attractive and fast-growing GB sports nutrition and healthy snack markets.”

James Dando, Shift Active Media business director, added: “As an agency, we’ve long been impressed with Enervit’s history and innovation in sports nutrition. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help develop their presence in the UK, providing crucial services during this period.”

