ENVE enters bike category with US-made custom road

ENVE is expanding its product offering to include bicycles with the Custom Road, manufactured at its Utah-based headquarters.

The ENVE Custom Road is a modern road bike featuring an aerodynamic design, integrated components, premium carbon construction and 35mm of tyre clearance. It is available through a limited number of premier US retail partners.

Customers can also personalise everything from geometry and paint to wheels and components. ENVE streamlines the customisation process using an online application called the ENVE Bike Builder, which guides customers through their build and allows them to change wheels, components, paint design and colours. ENVE is offering four paint design templates and 38 colours.

“The ability to customise and add that personal touch to each Custom Road is the crux of this project,” said Jake Pantone, ENVE’s VP of product and brand. “Our opportunity as a carbon specialist and US manufacturer is to deliver a bike that can compete with the best high-end frame models available while also delivering a high-touch personalized experience to our customers.

“While customisation at any level is a challenge, the ENVE Bike Builder allows customers to virtually paint and build out their dream bike, streamlining the process and allowing us to focus our direct interactions with customers on getting their fit and geometry defined.”

The Custom Road is available in two formats, Race and All Road. The Race geometry has a shorter wheelbase and delivers the ride sensations you would expect from a pro-level race bike, said ENVE. The All Road features a slightly longer wheelbase and is tuned for larger volume tyres making it an ideal solution for mixed-surface adventures.

The ENVE Custom Road also features a high level of integration. Employing the design and features of ENVE’s recently launched SES AR Handlebar, each Custom Road is paired with a one-piece bar/stem combo that saves weight and allows for all wires and hoses to be hidden for a clean aesthetic and airflow.

Additionally, the One-Piece SES AR Bar/Stem Combo is manufactured and assembled in Ogden which allows ENVE to customise the stem length and bar width to the customer’s needs. Specifically, stem length is adjustable in 5mm increments between 90 and 130mm and the bar is available in widths between 38 and 46cm. To make the integrated front-end possible, ENVE partnered with fellow US manufacturer Chris King Precision Components to develop the AeroSet.

The new headset features a proprietary interface that creates a net fit with the carbon top bearing cover. Brake hoses and wires are routed through the stem and into the headtube between the upper 1.5in bearing and a standard 1.125in steerer. The ENVE Custom Road is offered as a complete bike with SRAM Red or Force AXS, and Shimano Dura-Ace or Ultegra Di2 electronic and disc brake drivetrains only. Customers opting for a frame-only will have the option of buying what ENVE is referring to as a Chassis or Rolling Chassis.

“The Custom Road, like all ENVE products, is designed to deliver not only the best ride experience possible but also the ownership experience,” stated Pantone. “With performance features like the integrated seat mast and one-piece bar/stem combo, travel and transport of the bike become inherently complicated.

“Most shipping solutions require the removal of the handlebar and seat post to fit them in a bike case. In our personal experience, this greatly increases the risk of kinking brake lines, cutting wires, and damaging the bike in transit. To solve these problems, we include the Scicon travel case with every configuration of Custom Road.”

