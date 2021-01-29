ENVE expands Foundation Collection with two new gravel wheels

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ENVE has introduced two new gravel wheels as part of the Foundation Collection line that targets the mid-price tier of carbon wheels.

The US-made AG models deliver proven gravel technologies and ride characteristics first introduced in ENVE’s G Series line of performance gravel wheels. The AG25 (700c) and AG28 (650b) have been adapted to provide both the durability and performance necessary from racing to bike packing, the brand said.

“Since the introduction of the G Series line two and a half years ago, we’ve been enjoying the benefits of purpose-built gravel wheels on our local Utah roads and trails, and at events such as Unbound Gravel, Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Crusher in the Tushar, and the Belgian Waffle Ride,” stated ENVE’s marketing manager Neil Shirley.

“What those wheels have delivered to the gravel rider is a more capable wheel with pinch-flat protection, vertical compliance, and low weight. Bringing those design elements to the AG25 and AG28 is exciting knowing more gravel riders, bike packers, and adventurers will be able to experience a higher level of confidence in their wheels.”

ENVE’s engineering team identified rim width increases and strength as key objectives for the AG25 and AG28, while still maintaining a high level of compliance. Using onboard data acquisition equipment and aligning it with subjective test ride feedback, ENVE engineers refined the laminate and rim profile to achieve the targeted objectives.

“The purpose of the Foundation Collection is to bring the ENVE ride experience to a broader range of riders,” stated Jake Pantone, VP of product and brand. “This is accomplished by simplifying the manufacturing processes, reducing labour costs that go into each wheel, and ultimately being able to offer a lower-priced ENVE wheelset.

“However, despite the lower price of the Foundation Collection, riders can still enjoy the benefits of technologies such as the Wide Hookless Beadand Molded Spoke Hole. Like the mountain and road Foundation models, we held nothing back in making the AG line a quintessential gravel wheelset.”

Wheels in the Foundation Collection will retail £1,850. The Foundation Collection AG25 and AG28 gravel wheel models are available now in select ENVE retail partners worldwide.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: