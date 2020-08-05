ENVE introduces new full-carbon Adventure Fork

Share Facebook

ENVE has launched its full-carbon Adventure Fork.

The fork is the result of a collaboration between ENVE and its custom frame builder partners to provide the right features and geometry for adventure-oriented gravel and bikepacking frames.

The Adventure Fork features a three-pack of accessory mounts on each fork leg, axle flip-chips for ride tuning, and internal dynamo routing for lights and electronics charging.

Like all ENVE forks, it is moulded in one-piece from the steerer-tube to the drop-outs. This construction delivers a lightweight product that is also reliable and strong, ENVE has said. The Adventure Fork weighs 575g.

“Like all ENVE products, the Adventure Fork was inspired from time in the saddle and in this case, our custom frame builder partners,” stated VP of product, Jake Pantone. “Our frame building partners needed an ENVE solution that was both beautiful and functional.

“Our endurance, adventure, and bike packing athletes and customers needed a fork with more cargo hauling options, greater tyre clearance, and dynamo compatibility for when riding in the dark is not optional. The dynamo and brake hose routing is hidden to help prevent snags that could jeopardise the ride.”

The integrated dynamo routing allows for both light and electronics charging capabilities. Like ENVE’s mountain forks, the Adventure fork features flip-chips that allow the fork geometry to be tuned for different head tube angles and wheel sizes. The two rakes achieved by the flip-chip system are 49mm and 55.5mm. In the 49mm position, the axle-to-crown measurement is 398mm while the 55.5mm rake delivers a 406mm axle-to-crown measurement.

Other features include tyre clearance for up to 2.1in tyres on 700c/29in wheel and 2.4in tyres on a650b/27.5in wheel in the 49mm rake position and 2.3in tyres on 700c/29in wheel and 2.6in tyres on a650b/27.5in wheel in the 55.5mmrake position.

The ENVE Adventure Fork is now available at a retail price of $625.

