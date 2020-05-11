ENVE introduces new mountain fork with boost compatibility

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ENVE has introduced an all-new rigid carbon mountain fork with boost axle compatibility.

“The mountain fork carries on ENVE’s tradition of best-in-class, featuring a one-piece construction from top of the steerer-tube down to the new “boost” compatible drop-outs,” said a statement. Additional modern features include updated geometry, drop-out flip-chips that allow the rake for the fork to be adjusted between 44mm and 55mm, suspension correction for 120mm forks, removable carbon fender and accessory mounts.

“Forks have been an integral part of the ENVE business model since day one,” said VP of product and brand Jake Pantone. “At the time, most fork makers were pulling back or ceasing production on aftermarket carbon forks, we were just getting started.

“We embraced fork manufacturing because we saw that the creative lifeblood of the bike industry, the small custom frame-builder, was lacking a high-end premium fork option to complement their frames. We make forks to support custom frame-builders and discerning aftermarket customers alike.”

Like ENVE’s wheel product, the mountain fork is covered by a five-year limited factory warranty and lifetime incident protection. The mountain fork retails for $625 and is available now at ENVE.com and through ENVE retail partners worldwide.