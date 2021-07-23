enviolo expands Retail Training Series to UK

Share Facebook

enviolo will now offer its Retail Training Series (RTS) in the UK, educating retailers on how to build, service and sell enviolo equipped bikes.

The RTS will be hosted together with enviolo’s long-term partner Gates Carbon Drive and registration is now open.

“At enviolo, we are proud and excited about our opportunity to partner with bike manufacturers (OEMs) to develop great bikes,” said David Hancock, enviolo CEO. “Great bikes that can change their riders’ lifestyles, have a wide variety of uses, and solve problems in urban environments.

“By offering our products and services, including the Retail Training Series, in more markets, we are responding to the requests of the industry to provide quality services for enviolo equipped bikes.”

Over 90 RTS events are set to take place from November 2021 until March 2022 at 36 locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and the UK. Based on the company growth and regional expansion, enviolo is expected to train 30% more retailers than the previous years.

During the full day on-site training, attendees will receive theoretical training on technical, sales, product materials and the AUTOMATiQ stepless shifting system. The RTS can be attended by all levels, from beginners to advanced retailers.

Retailers can find all RTS location details and register here. enviolo members will receive three free tickets to the RTS. enviolo will follow all the latest COVID-19 developments to ensure that all the country government COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures are met to provide a safe training environment for all attendees.

Richard Hilgart, head of technical sales and education at enviolo, said: “In the last years we have put a lot of focus on our services, including the Retail Training Series. We are extremely happy to see that there’s an increasing demand for our technical training and that our focus has paid off.

“We are expanding the number of events in our established markets and entering new ones in France and the United Kingdom, responding to the requests of OEM and retail partners to provide quality service to enviolo equipped bikes in all markets.”

