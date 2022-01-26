enviolo moves into new headquarters to prepare for future growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

enviolo has moved offices in Amsterdam to prepare for the future growth of the company.

The new and larger headquarters, located on the Looiersgracht in Amsterdam, will bring together the business development, marketing, and management teams in one location, with the customer experience department joining them in 2022 after leaving the location in Zwolle.

The move follows enviolo’s strengthening and streamlining of key areas within the organisation to support the increasing growth it has seen in recent years across its headcount and product range. Alongside the relocation, enviolo has expanded the facilities in Zwolle and restructured all of its departments to ensure optimal customer service.

David Hancock, CEO of enviolo, said: “We are very excited about this next chapter in the enviolo story. This represents more than just an office move to us – the new headquarters signify a distinct new era for the company as we consolidate our recent progress and position ourselves for future growth.

“It will be a home for the enviolo community as we focus on our broader mission of enabling urban communities to live healthy, safe, environmentally responsible lifestyles.”

Read more: Whyte Bikes appoints Ed Culley as CEO and Christina Sartori as CMO

enviolo’s products and services aim to empower bike manufacturers to build bikes that change people’s lifestyles, taking fewer trips in cars and more trips on bikes. A smart range of stepless shifting hubs have been designed to serve different rider needs, and riding a bike with enviolo’s technology means concentrating less on shifting and more on the ride, said the company.

Together with OEM and retail partners, enviolo says it strives for strategic collaborations aiming to grow the premium e-bike segment. Over 100 OEM brands are making enviolo equipped bikes and over one million consumers ride on enviolo equipped bikes. enviolo offered test rides at last year’s Eurobike, enabling visitors to experience the “future of automatic shifting”.