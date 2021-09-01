enviolo offering test rides at Eurobike

Share Facebook

enviolo is offering test rides at Eurobike, enabling visitors to experience the “future of automatic shifting”.

The e-bikes, provided by enviolo’s partners, are equipped with enviolo’s stepless shifting AUTOMATiQ interface.

enviolo launched the AUTOMATiQ at the end of 2019 and since then has received a lot of positive feedback from the market and partners, said the company. Eurobike 2021 is the first cycling event since the launch.

“Having an e-bike equipped with the enviolo hub and AUTOMATiQ interface adds an extra layer of ease and comfort to the ride,” said an enviolo statement. “The stepless automatic technology takes the ride experience to the next level with its ‘set it and forget it’ approach.

“Riders only need to set up the desired cadence, and the stepless automatic technology will adjust the enviolo system so they can always pedal at the same pace, even up or downhill without ever having to stop pedalling or backpedal. This allows riders to focus on the important aspects of a bike ride such as traffic or scenery.”

Billy van den Ende, director product management at enviolo, said: ”We are very excited to be at Eurobike this year and to convince visitors that automatic shifting is ‘the’ way forward when riding an e-bike. The AUTOMATiQ offers a unique riding experience and we can’t wait for Eurobike visitors to experience this for themselves.

“The popularity of enviolo equipped e-bikes with AUTOMATiQ shifting is growing and we are excited to see more enviolo equipped bikes in more cities worldwide.”

Eurobike visitors can visit enviolo’s stand (FG-O/305) in the Demo Area which is located outside. There will be bikes available from Bergamont, CA GO, Dutch ID, Granville, Hercules, HNF Nicolai, Koga, Schindelhauer, Riese & Müller, Tern and Velo de Ville.

