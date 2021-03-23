enviolo welcomes Edwin Koopmans and Paul van Holst to business development team

Share Facebook

enviolo has welcomed Edwin Koopmans and Paul van Holst to the business development team.

The new hires come after the company reached a ‘record-breaking’ revenue growth in 2020. Both Koopmans and Van Holst joined enviolo at the beginning of March and both have over 18 years of experience in the bicycle industry.

Koopmans started his career at AGU as product and sales manager. After 7.5 years, he continued his career at Shimano and FFWD. “I wanted to pursue my career in e-mobility because I believe that there is a very interesting future for e-bikes and electric commutes,” he said. “With my experience in optimising OE processes and strengthening long term partnerships, I hope to contribute to enviolo’s further growth.”

During his time at AGU, Koopmans met Van Holst and worked together on numerous projects. Van Holst joined Cube in 2003 and established the company in the UK and Benelux. After Cube, Van Holst joined Bike2Build as managing director and continued his ten-year career at AGU as an international business development manager.

“My broad experience in the mobility market will enable enviolo growth in the bicycle as a service segment,” he said. “Not only am I passionate about bikes and cycling, but I believe that if we want to live a ‘car light lifestyle’ that the mobility alternatives need to be good. enviolo equipped bikes are known for their quality and endurance and I’m very happy to help grow the premium e-bike segment.”

Koen van der Weerd, director of business development, said: “We are very glad to onboard Edwin and Paul to enviolo’s business development team, as they will bring great skills and relevant experience to the table. With that, I am confident that both will become instrumental to enviolo’s growing successes.

“After a record-breaking 2020 with a +60% revenue growth, we needed to expand the team in order to be able to serve our customers in the best way possible. We are very much aware of the pressure on our customer’s supply chain, and in order to keep delivering upon our short production lead times, it is a top priority to engage in portfolio discussions and the resulting forecast impact. I’m looking forward to another great year!”

