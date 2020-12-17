Equal e-bike now available to pre-order

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Equal bike, a new electric bicycle from a Finnish startup, is now available for preorder.

The company is taking €100 deposits to reserve the e-bike. These deposits are fully refundable, and customers can finish configuring their orders as production nears in summer 2021. Deliveries are limited only to EU countries, the UK, Norway, and Switzerland.

“There are many brands that make or try to make premium e-bikes,” said Andriy Sytnyk, co-founder and CEO. “You can also find cheap options, mostly flooded by rebranded ODM bikes. Both segments are highly saturated, but there’s a huge gap in between.

“At Equal, we want to bring an elegant design and advanced tech to a modern-day commuter. Our bike looks beautiful, it rides like a dream, and comes fully equipped for safe urban trips. With a €1490 starting price, we want people to stop comparing the cost of a decent e-bike and a used car.”

The price for the Equal bike starts at €1,490. The base model comes with a regular chain, and customers can upgrade to a Gates belt drive for an additional €250. Accessories including a kickstand, rear rack, and many others will be available for purchase as production nears in summer 2021.

“If you want to build an innovative e-bike, you can’t just use off-the-shelf components. You’ve really got to engineer it from the wheels up,” added Serhii Yatsuk, co-founder and CTO.

“We in-house developed key technology, like adaptive pedal assist, removable in-frame battery, or mobile connectivity, and seamlessly integrated it into the bike. A lot of work has been done just for a single purpose: riding Equal leaves you with nothing to think about but the ride itself.”

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: