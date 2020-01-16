Ere Research adds disc wheels to portfolio

Ere Research has added disc wheels to its portfolio, developed and designed inhouse.

“After two years of tyre development, we feel we can improve on the user experience of our tyres but only in conjunction with the tyre to answer and react to the performance behaviour of the wheels,” said a statement.

“Only then we can expect the performance we are looking for. Therefore, we made sure the new Ere wheels and tyres work together perfectly.”

Ere Research uses only its own parts made to fit the standards in terms of performance, weight, aerodynamics and experience. Ere wheels are available in three different models: Genus suitable for road performance, Explorator made for performance gravel and Omnia designed for various disciplines, such as road, triathlon, gravel and cyclocross.

It uses its own specification aero bladed Talon spokes made from Swedish steel and specifies its own spoke butting thicknesses and spoke length.

The new and improved Ere Research website is now live. All Ere Research products can now be purchased via Oneway Distribution. Order Ere via shop.o-w-d.nl, sales@o-w-d.nl or +31 10 340 3510.