Espokes loans NHS ten e-bikes

Espokes has loaned ten e-bikes to the NHS to help staff get to work without having to use public transport.

On 31st March, Espokes, along with the support from Raleigh UK, delivered a fleet of ten e-bikes to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital for their key workers to use on free loan to commute to and from the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gillian Brown, sustainability manager of Hampshire Hospitals, said: “In addition to the existing bikes and incredible support we’ve had from Espokes in the past, lending us ten additional electric bikes during the crisis is fantastic and allows our staff to travel safely to work.”

Laura Jones, partner of Espokes, added: “We want to give something back to our NHS staff who are working around the clock to keep us all safe. Cycling is a much better solution to maintain social distances than on public transport.

“We are also giving priority in our workshop to key workers, and further priority to NHS workers who rely on their bikes for transport.”