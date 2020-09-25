Etnies launches new Camber Crank shoe

Share Facebook

Etnies has launched the Camber Crank shoe.

The shoe is designed for mountain bikers, with the OCX-3 Michelin rubber compound that offers “superior grip, durability and cushioning”.

The Camber Crank outsole is made of the Michelin compound that is “versatile under all conditions and offers durability and cushioning”.

The shoe was also designed with a ‘luggy tread pattern’ on the toe and heel, that allows for uphill and downhill trekking, while the stiff moulded TPU in the midsole provides “positive energy transfer and protection from the pedal upon impact”.

The Camber Crank is exclusively available for a limited time from Source BMX Hastings for £74.99, launching in retailers nationwide mid-October.

The two colourways are black and blue, and grey and red.

