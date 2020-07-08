EU LEV market continues to grow

Share Facebook

The 2019 results for the European light, electric vehicle (LEV) market show a sector that continues to “grow and prosper in all its segments”, LEVA-EU has said.

This is largely due to the fact that LEVs are sustainable means of transport, which become more and more popular as a solution to escape congestion, prevent further damage to the climate and as a way of moving around that has an overall positive impact on public health.

The COVID-19 crisis has put the health benefits of LEVs even more in the spotlight. Unfortunately, among policymakers, especially at EU level, LEVA-EU has said there is still a “huge lack of awareness” as to the potential contribution of LEVs in making transport more sustainable. It is working to raise that awareness, to encourage policymakers to design policies and legislation that encourage LEVs as well as to remove the various legal bottlenecks.

Even though there is still a lack of “consistent statistical material”, LEVA-EU said it is gathering statistics from all available sources and has brought these statistics together in one clear document for its members. The main conclusions for 2019 are as follows:

Electric bicycles

Total e-bike sales for 2019 currently stand at 2,285 million, which is lower than the almost 2.8 million sold in 2018. However, not all member states have published their final 2019 results. The final total is expected to be at least around three million, LEVA-EU said.

The biggest e-bike market is Germany where 1.36 million were sold last year, followed by the Netherlands, 423,000, and Belgium, 238,000. These are also the countries where e-bikes have the highest share in total bike sales, 31.5%, 42% and 51% respectively. The biggest market for speed pedelecs is Belgium with a total of 13,416 last year.

Electric mopeds

The biggest market in 2019 for electric mopeds was Belgium, with just about 16,000 registrations, i.e. almost 56% up. In 2019, there was still a subsidy for e-mopeds available, which has been abandoned in the meantime. France is the second market with almost 14,000 registrations (+33.5%), followed by the Netherlands with just under 12,500 registrations (+52.6%).

Finally, LEVA-EU also has a first statistic on the sales of personal light electric vehicles (PLEVs) such as e-scooters, self-balancing vehicles, e-monowheels, e-hoverboards and other PLEVs excluded from the L-category. In France, total sales reached more than 605,000 vehicles, which is 5% more than in 2018 but 400% up since 2016.

