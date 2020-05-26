Eurobike 2020 Award process restructured amid COVID concerns

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eurobike’s 2020 Award process will take on a more digital focus this year in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Eurobike project manager Dirk Heidrich said the “tried and tested” mechanisms will be adapted. “This year, we have moved the Award procedure back somewhat, adjusted it and introduced more digital features,” he said. Nevertheless, the two-day decision-making panel, where the judges meet to assess the products, remain in place.

“We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure all the new bike innovations are extensively tested, properly discussed and full evaluated right down to the smallest detail.”

The timing of the Award process has also been adapted to take into the postponement of this year’s show, which will now take place 24th-26th November. Early registration has been extended to 23rd June, while the closing date for registration remains 9th July. Following the digital pre-selection round of 12 judges, the final panel – consisting of six industry experts – will be on held 5th-6th August. The panel selection, which is taking into consideration the respective international travel restrictions, will be announced in the near future.

The winners of the Eurobike Awards 2020 will be announced on the original trade show date – 2nd September – during a digital award ceremony. The new digital Start-Up Pitch event for young entrepreneurs and new businesses will be held on the same day.

www.eurobike-award.com