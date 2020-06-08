Eurobike 2020 to be based on business lounge concept

Share Facebook

Eurobike 2020 will be based on a business lounge concept, in order to ensure an “appropriate framework” for participants to meet and exchange information.

This is an especially cost-effective option, organisers have said, as no own company booth construction is required.

This year’s Eurobike has been rescheduled to 24th to 26th November due to COVID-19. It will be a pure B2B concept and the ideal platform as a working trade fair with intensive expert and professional exchange.

This new format is seeing a good response, organisers have said. “The majority of exhibitors are staying on board and using the event as a unique opportunity in 2020 to meet, collect and exchange information in an international set-up. We are placing a central focus on protecting the health and safety of all visitors,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen.

Stefan Reisinger from Messe Friedrichshafen said: “This year, the Eurobike show will provide an important means of orientation in what are difficult times. It might not be the optimal date, but it is a unique opportunity to meet up in person at least once this year.” The head of Eurobike sees, in particular, organising an industry platform to discuss the most important developments as the “right way to move forward”.

This year, when it comes to exhibitors, parts, components and accessories, providers will dominate the show. For the majority of complete bike manufacturers, a November show means that order dates have closed. Nevertheless, many brands have announced that they intend to use the platform for their OE and spec meetings.

“Given the substantial restrictions, many purchasing teams and product managers are questioning matters, especially when it comes to intercontinental travel,” Reisinger said. “Against this backdrop, we are providing an opportunity here in Europe for you to conduct B2B operations in an ideal configuration tailored to requirements at Eurobike 2020 in Friedrichshafen.”

Naturally, a late autumn Eurobike will also be presenting numerous trends for the coming season. The cargo segment will continue to play an important role with many important developments, and component manufacturers and technology providers will also be presenting new innovations. In addition, as part of Eurobike, the Eurobike Award winners announced digitally in early September will also be physically on display in Friedrichshafen.

This year, the show is expecting visitors mainly from the DACH region comprising Austria, Germany, and Switzerland and neighbouring countries. Given the uncertainties regarding transatlantic flights and willingness to travel at this time, Eurobike will be geared up primarily for the European bicycle industry. However, to ensure international reach, the live event will be accompanied by a range of digital tools.

This year, Eurobike is offering a concentrated training programme for trade visitors covering all the main themes. As such, industry professionals will be able to meet business partners and also benefit from a range of training and professional development opportunities.

Above all, the trade show will be organised to put the health and safety of its visitors first. The planned show concept complies with the hygiene requirements for events. As such, Messe Friedrichshafen has said it is deploying all possible measures to provide a safe working atmosphere.

Further details of the programme of events at the Eurobike Special from 24th-26th November 2020 are available at www.eurobike.com.