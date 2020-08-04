Over 450 exhibitor brands expected at Eurobike 2020

Share Facebook

Over 450 exhibitor brands and 10,000 trade visitors and media representatives are expected at the special edition Eurobike 2020, taking place from 24th-26th November.

Despite fears otherwise, the COVID-19 restrictions remain ‘relatively moderate’ and there are no barriers to a successful Eurobike as far as authorisation is concerned. In accordance with the COVID ruling by the state of Baden-Württemberg for trade fairs and conferences, detailed guidelines and hygiene measures have been introduced for exhibitors and visitors.

The show will, however, refund stand fees if it is cancelled due to COVID-19, said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger.

“The special edition Eurobike show in November is the ideal opportunity to conduct important face-to-face talks at the end of the season and to kick off the new 2021 bike business year,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen.

“Of course, many things are different in this extraordinary year – and Eurobike is going to be very different to what we have been used to,” said Bernhard Lange, managing director, Paul Lange & Co. OHG. “Nevertheless, the show is especially important this year as all the other large trade fairs around the world have unfortunately been cancelled.

“As such, we’re delighted that Eurobike still gives us the unique opportunity to demonstrate our industry’s performance this year and to present its numerous solutions for sustainable and healthy mobility for all areas of society.”

Ernst Brust, managing director, Zweirad-Industrie-Verband, the German Bike Industry Association, added: “The coronavirus crisis has created major challenges for all economic sectors and the events business in particular. For this reason, we are very happy that Eurobike has developed a solution to allow the bicycle industry to meet up live at least once this year in November, after the original show date in September had to be cancelled. Nothing beats face-to-face contact. Together with the additional digital offer, we feel that the Eurobike show is responding to the crisis in the right way.”

The Eurobike Special 2020 is offering the following programme highlights: Eurobike Award Presentation and Ceremony, Eurobike Start Up Area, Eurobike Indoor Test and Demo Area, Eurobike Cargo Area, Eurobike Academy, Eurobike Service Area, Eurobike Blogger Base, E-Mobility Special Area and the Eurobike Networking Dinner.

“All manufacturers are travelling to Lake Constance with their buyers and product managers to further their B2B business activities,” said Reisinger. “As 2020 has been such a topsy-turvy year, this special edition show is going to be an important communication platform. We’re supporting the much-needed exchange of ideas across the industry by offering a wide range of participation options.”

Meanwhile, the original planned Eurobike date at the start of September is being recycled. The “Bike Biz Revolution – Conference for Visionaries” takes place on 1st September 2020. The Eurobike organisers are running the conference as planned – only in digital format.

It will provide international industry players with a digital forum to meet and discuss on the usual show date. Moderator Frank Puscher is focusing on three main areas: mobility, sustainability and retail. Confirmed speakers include mobility expert Carlo van de Weijer (Eindhoven University of Technology), journalist Kathrin Hartmann (Die grüne Lüge/ The Green Lie) and Alex Weller from outdoor brand Patagonia.

The Start-up and Innovation Day on 2nd September is concentrating on services – both analogue and digital. The 19th edition of Travel Talk on 3rd September is based on the theme city, region, digital and the role that bicycles play in this mix.

Registration for all three digital events is now open. For the full overview, visit https://www.eurobike.com/de/digital-days/.

The Eurobike Special 2020 takes place from 24th to 26th November in Friedrichshafen and is open to trade visitors only. For more information, please visit www.eurobike.com.

Overview of corona guidelines for exhibitors:

https://www.eurobike.com/de/meta/aussteller/aussteller-service/corona-richtlinien/?edit&language=de

Overview of corona guidelines for trade visitors:

https://www.eurobike.com/de/ihr-besuch/corona-richtlinien/?edit&language=de

Messe Friedrichshafen safety and hygiene concept:

https://www.messe-friedrichshafen.de/mfn-wAssets/pdf/de/MFN2020_Schutz-Hygienemassnahmen.pdf

