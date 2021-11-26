Eurobike 2022 set for record demand amid relocation, say organisers 

Share Facebook

The organisers of Eurobike say 2022 demand is at record levels, as the popular show relocates to the city for its 30th edition.

Next year, Eurobike will relocate from picturesque Lake Constance in Germany to the city of Frankfurt, as the trade show will include an increased focus on e-bikes and micromobility.

Currently 90% of Eurobike’s exhibition space is already booked, according to the organisers, as the relocation offers a new opportunity for brands with a focus on sustainable urban mobility.

Manager director of Eurobike organiser Fairnamic, Stefan Reisinger, said: “Registration and floor-space demand are at record levels – desire to take part in Eurobike 2022 is at the highest level, both nationally and internationally. The premiere in Frankfurt is going to be big on a new scale, even by Eurobike standards. With these excellent bookings, the exhibition ground and hall planning is taking concrete shape – and offering a diverse range of participation formats in new theme areas.”

Taking place from July 13-17, 2022, ‘Eurobike 3.0’ as it has been dubbed will feature over 100,000 metres squared of bikes, mobility solutions and transport concepts.

In addition to the usual bikes and parts and accessories sections, the organisers said they are seeing high demand for the ‘Future of Mobility’ section of the show, which focuses on light electric vehicles, infrastructure providers, intermodality concepts, and digitalisation.

Reisinger added: “90% of Eurobike’s exhibition space is already booked – by existing customers and new customers. In addition, we see support for the new concept with the return of many players who have not exhibited for a few years. A large number of companies recognise the opportunity that we have with Eurobike 3.0 in Frankfurt to promote bikes, liveable cities and the transformation towards sustainable mobility.

“The new trade show concept and our expectations that Eurobike’s international standing would increase with the relocation, are proving correct. People trust in us and we are going to deliver.”

The venue for 2022 is Messe Frankfurt, an exhibition centre where Eurobike will take over four exhibition halls with six levels, featuring food areas and outdoor test circuits.

Show director Dirk Heidrich said: “For this, the 30th edition of Eurobike, we have a befitting infrastructure ready to get the industry to and from this leading international trade show.”