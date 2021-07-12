Eurobike adds careers portal to website

Share Facebook

Eurobike.com has added a careers portal.

Cooperation partners for the Eurobike Job Market are the publishing house Fritsch & Wetzstein Verlag with its B2B medium velobiz.de, internet specialist RIM with bikejobs.de and trade association VSF with its portal fahrrad-berufe.de.

As a result, advertisers in the Eurobike digital job market will have three options: alongside the pricing of the standard advertisement, there will be the highlighted format of TopJob, which will then also appear with the same features on the partner portals as a TopJob Premium. In return, any premium top jobs that are booked on velobiz.de or another partner platform will additionally appear on the Eurobike website in future.

“I would say that our network with velobiz.de, bikejobs.de and fahrrad-berufe.de is already one of the leading recruiting services on the bicycle market in terms of coverage and usage,” said Jürgen Wetzstein, a managing partner of Fritsch & Wetzstein Verlag. “Nevertheless, the new cooperation with Messe Friedrichshafen is of particular interest for us because Eurobike does of course have a level of familiarity and reach within the global bike world that we – as a German-speaking member of the trade press – could not hope to match.

“This is why I am hoping that the new partnership with the industry’s leading trade fair will above all generate new stimuli for the international success of our network.”

Stefan Reisinger, head of the bike segment at Messe Friedrichshafen, added: “We are delighted by this new cooperation arrangement with RIM, Fritsch & Wetzstein and VSF for the launch of our job market.

“As the organisers of Eurobike, promoting careers is deeply embedded in our DNA. And another key feature of Eurobike involves being a trusted partner for the established players on the market. These reasons mean that it was an obvious move for us to seek a close alliance with existing structures when implementing the jobs market rather than setting up a competing model.”

