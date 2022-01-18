Eurobike announces new Investors’ Lounge for 2022 Frankfurt show

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Financial investors will find contacts, insights, networking opportunities and unique access to direct spheres of activity in the new Eurobike Investors’ Lounge on the 2022 show’s days for trade visitors from 13th to 15th July.

Personal support, market development presentations, targeted tours of the trade show and the exclusive lounge meeting point located close to the New Mobility area in Hall 8 will all bring investors into contact with up-and-coming brands, business solutions and the start-up scene.

“Through the Eurobike Investors’ Lounge, we are offering companies seeking investment or openings for cooperation in the on-trend bike and mobility markets an ideal opportunity for dialogue,” said fairnamic managing director Stefan Reisinger. “The circumstances and timing could not be better.

“Relocation of the leading trade fair from Lake Constance to the financial and business hub of Frankfurt along with developments in the market due to the pandemic, globalisation and change in energy policy, not to mention the high level of dynamics within the ‘urban mobility’ ecosystem, are all drivers of change.”

Eurobike organisers are looking to their collaboration with Kindermann Value Creation GmbH as a partner and driving force behind the Eurobike Investors’ Lounge. The company has close connections to financial donors who have invested in businesses from the bike, sports and outdoor sectors.

Managing director Ralf Kindermann said: “In the last 12 months, there have been more than 20 transactions in our industry and an increasing number of investment funds are becoming owners of companies. With good contacts, the Eurobike Investors’ Lounge is set to become an exclusive meeting point not only for current investors and owners but also for those with aspirations in this field.

“Partners and manager of funds and family offices will receive personal support, including market development presentations and guided tours of the trade show. As a financial centre, Frankfurt provides the ideal conditions for a show location. Tickets for the Eurobike Investors’ Lounge will be available in limited numbers via the Eurobike website as from May.”

Read more: Taipei Cycle Market Day: Specialized’s Margevicius and Bianchi’s Masnata talk latest global bike market trends

The 30th edition of Eurobike runs from Wednesday 13th July to Sunday 17 July from 09:00 to 18:00 each day. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be open to the general public.