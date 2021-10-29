Eurobike, BICO agree long-term trade fair partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eurobike and BICO have agreed a long-term trade fair partnership.

The BICO ordering days and EUROBICO will form part of the new concept for the trade fair. The 30th edition of Eurobike is taking place in Frankfurt from 13th-17th July 2022.

“Our latest collaboration during the EUROBICO premiere has shown that BICO and Eurobike are a good match and are generating new synergies for the benefit of the entire bike industry,” said head of Eurobike and fairnamic managing director Stefan Reisinger.

“Our new partnership represents the continuation of our shared success and a strong foundation for a broad display of innovations within the sector, as well as a high-quality exchange between experts as part of the future Eurobike.”

The agreement has been planned with a view to the long term over a period of three years, up to and including 2024. BICO’s involvement in the trade fair extends across all five days of the event and also includes an evening event organised for the association itself.

BICO managing director Jörg Müsse said: “BICO is very keen to support the efforts to provide fresh impetus for a leading trade fair focusing on the topics of bikes and cycling. Frankfurt as a venue is centrally located and also readily accessible for international visitors. The concept behind the Eurobike 2022 trade fair is very promising, which makes it easy for us to take the decision of compacting the trade fair calendar in the interest of our specialist retailers.

“Sadly, though, it does mean that BICO will be bidding farewell to the very successful BIKE&CO order days. Nevertheless, we believe that an important central trade fair will be able to strengthen the high level of interest in our product and cannot fail to bring gains for the industry as a whole.”

The 30th edition of Eurobike will be premiering in its new location of Frankfurt am Main from 13th-17th July 2022. For more information, visit www.eurobike.com.