Eurobike Digital Days focus on challenges facing international bike industry

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Eurobike Digital Days took place from 1st to 3rd September 2020, live from the Messe Friedrichshafen broadcasting studio, presenting the current and future challenges facing the international bike industry.

“The Eurobike Digital Days excelled with top-class themes, renowned experts, cutting-edge transmission technology and an international audience keen to actively join in,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen. “We’re delighted with this successful first event and the important takeaways for all participants.”

The “Bike Biz Revolution – Conference for Visionaries” with moderator Frank Puscher and the Eurobike organisers kicked off the digital conference on 1st September. In a welcoming video address, the federal minister of transport Andreas Scheuer said he was a’ great fan of bike mobility’. He spoke of the need to create more exciting lighthouse projects and further improve the inspirational attraction of bicycle transport in the coming years. He referred to personally seeing many new and interesting ideas and opportunities, but said there ‘is still a lot of work to be done’.

The second day was dedicated to start up and innovation and the entrepreneurial scene, while the 19th Travel Talk was held on the third day, 3rd September, under the theme ‘City, region digital and the role of the bike in this mix’.

“With the Eurobike Digital Days, we wanted to offer an easily accessible platform, given the current situation, to enable important communication and exchange of ideas within the bike industry,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger. “The positive feedback from our expert speakers and participants shows that we got it right. We’re delighted that many of our customers are really open to a new, digital format.”

Summaries with the main statements from the Eurobike Digital Days presentations are available at https://www.eurobike.com/en/digital-days/digital-days-september/

Eurobike Special 2020 is taking place from 24th to 26th November in Friedrichshafen.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: