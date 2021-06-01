Eurobike looking for innovations in cycle tourism for Travel Talk 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eurobike is searching for innovative projects dealing with the interface between the bike and travel sectors for the 20th edition of its Travel Talk.

Since 2002, Eurobike Travel Talk has been bringing together international representatives from the field of tourism and the bicycle business as well as media professionals and bloggers. The 20th edition of the cycle tourism congress is taking place on 3rd September 2021 as a live event featuring presentations and a range of contents, with participants being invited to network and exchange ideas on the latest trends and innovations.

“Since the advent of travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic – if not before – the holiday on the doorstep or ‘staycation’ has become a megatrend,” said a statement. “The term micro-adventure describes exploratory cycle trips in local surroundings both on- and off-road.

“While the tourism industry is having to struggle with opening strategies, hygiene regulations and bed capacities in order to ensure guests of an attractive, yet safe holiday, the demand for and take-up of “new” and fun bike forms, such as the gravel bike, e-MTB and cargo bike, are going through the roof. What role does cycle tourism play within the context of a safe holiday, and does the trend towards micro-adventure represent a sustainable prospect for the travel sector?”

The 20th edition of Travel Talk creates synergies between the bicycle and tourism industries to facilitate an exchange of learning that will enable the two sides to cooperate and develop pedal-powered travel. The call for participation is seeking inspiring and innovative projects and ideas for cycle tourism to be included as possible items on the agenda. It is open for submissions until 15th June 2021.

By focusing on the topic of micro-adventure on-road/off-road and implementing this in various formats such as impulse talks, pitches, panel discussions, workshops and networking sessions, the organisers from Messe Friedrichshafen and Berlin-based bicycle agency Velokonzept are aiming to assemble a broad range of impressions for trade visitors from the bike and tourism industries.

Link for submissions: https://event.velokonzept.de/event.php?vnr=99-10A&mid=2