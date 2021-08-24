Eurobike outlines hygiene and protection rules ahead of show’s return

Share Facebook

Eurobike has outlined its ‘hygiene and protection concept’ ahead of the industry’s return to Friedrichshafen next week.

The State of Baden-Württemberg has issued a new directive for the period 16th August to 13th September with measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The most important changes from a Eurobike perspective are that, irrespective of incidence values, there will be no further restrictions on the show. There are no limits on visitor numbers, and this also applies to events taking place within Eurobike, such as those in meeting rooms – providing that physical distancing of 1.5 metres is upheld.

The directive is based on Germany’s 3G model – geimpft (vaccinated), getestet (tested) and genesen (recovered) – which has been planned by Eurobike’s organisers well in advance of the event. Eurobike, therefore, is only open to visitors who are vaccinated, recovered or have an up-to-date test. In enclosed spaces, it is still mandatory to wear a medical face mask. To comply with the required contact tracing, the show is issuing personalised online visitor tickets and exhibitor and service passes.

Conditions for admission and participation

Access to the exhibition grounds is not permitted for people who show the typical symptoms of an infection with COVID. People who have been in contact with a person infected with COVID will also not be admitted, who are or have been in contact with a person infected with COVID and who have been in contact less than 14 days ago. Only tested, vaccinated, or recovered people are allowed to enter. Vaccinated or recovered people must present their certificates at the time of entry.

Online registration and online tickets

All visitors must register in advance via the online ticket shop. The online tickets are only there available. You will be asked your expected status at the time of the trade show already during the registration process; tested, vaccination completed, or recovered (proof will be required on site).

Public Transport

The free Messe-Express (Line MX) will connect the train station at the harbour and in the centre with the exhibition grounds. Masks are compulsory for the journey.

Mouth and nose coverings

Masks must be worn in the exhibition halls. Only FFP2 masks and medical surgical masks are allowed. Please bring your own masks. In closed rooms on the exhibition ground, masks must be worn.

However, the following exceptions apply:

Exhibition stands where minimum social distancing of 1.5m between individuals can be ensured.

Seating with a guaranteed minimum spacing of 1.5m

Where alternative protection for others of at least an equal standard is assured

When availing of restaurant/catering services

Mask intolerance, confirmed by a doctor’s certificate

The provisions that currently apply are set out in Point 1 of the Messe Friedrichshafen’s Protection and Hygiene Concept

Minimum social distancing and increased space

All exhibitors and visitors are requested to observe a minimum social distancing of 1.5 meters. Due to large halls, traffic ways, and exhibition areas we facilitate larger spaces to move in within the halls to guarantee the necessary minimum of 1.5 meters distance.

Hygiene

You will find an adequate number of disinfectant dispensers throughout the exhibition centre, most notably at the entrances, hall intersections and the WC areas. There will be shorter disinfection and cleaning intervals with regard to frequently touched surfaces. such as doorknobs, handles, and surfaces in sanitary areas. You are furthermore requested to dispense with the customary greeting rituals, and to observe sneezing and coughing etiquette:

Ventilation

Entrance areas, exhibition halls, conference rooms and dining areas will be sufficiently supplied with fresh air (outdoor air quality). In addition, the exhibition halls have a ceiling height of 22.5 meters. This additionally ensures sufficient air circulation.

Restaurant and catering

Friedrichshafen’s restaurant and catering partners have adapted their service concepts to the current situation.

No testing facilities on site

Visitors are requested to get tested before they come to the exhibition grounds. There will be no corona testing possibilities for visitors.