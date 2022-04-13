Eurobike partners with German shared mobility provider DB Connect

Share Facebook

Eurobike has joined forces with Deutsche Bahn Connect (DB Connect), a subsidiary of German railway company Deutsche Bahn and a provider of shared mobility, as its cooperation partner in 2022.

From 13th-17th July, all routes at the new Eurobike location in Frankfurt will offer smart and sustainable transportation to the trade show, where visitors can arrive by train or on a (rental) bike using the special Eurobike lanes.

“With the move to the metropolis and the Eurobike Convention as a complementary mobility platform, Eurobike will become the driving force behind the transformation of mobility,” said Stefan Reisinger, managing director at fairnamic and head of Eurobike.

“The combination of content and conceptual design embedded in the city, the excellent infrastructure on site and the best national and international accessibility underline our claim as a leading global trade show and the most important live platform of the bike and urban mobility industry.”

Under its “Call a Bike” programme, DB Connect is waiting for the trade show with a fleet of more than 2,000 rental bikes, for which visitors to Eurobike will receive voucher codes. Conveniently placed rental stations at the city’s main station and additional pop-up stations in the immediate vicinity will link local and long-distance traffic to the trade show grounds.

Once visitors arrive at the trade show, guarded bike parking spaces offer comfortable and safe parking for rental and personal bikes alike.

“Eurobike comes to Frankfurt am Main, and we here at Call a Bike are pleased to join up as its mobility partner,” said says Jürgen Gudd, executive director at DB Connect. “We are also looking forward to contributing our perspective as an all-round mobility provider to the exciting events and discussions around the trade show and convention.”

DB Connect will also be present at the trade show itself with panel discussions, events and exhibits on the topic of “Bike and Rail” together with other DB companies. In addition to bike sharing, visitors can learn about further possibilities for combining train travel and bikes, such as the use of folding bikes.

In the long term, the aim is to further develop the cooperation between Eurobike and Deutsche Bahn in order to increase awareness of innovative and sustainable mobility opportunities.

The 30th Eurobike is taking place from Wednesday 13th July to Sunday 17th July from 9am to 6pm.