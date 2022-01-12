Eurobike set to showcase future mobility solutions at 2022 event

Share Facebook

Eurobike is extending its portfolio to include tomorrow’s mobility at its 2022 Frankfurt event, aiming to showcase alternative future mobility solutions.

Working with competence clusters from politics, administration and business, as well as experts from research and practice, the show is advancing the transformation of transport from the viewpoint of stakeholders in the bike industry. Two established Eurobike features, the Start-Up Area and Cargo Area, are moving into Hall 8 – the new flagship for alternative mobility solutions on the exhibition grounds.

In order to extend the concept towards urban mobility, the organisers of Eurobike have augmented the team with reinforcement from a range of different disciplines. MotionLab.Berlin founder Christoph Neye said: “As co-initiator of MotionLab.Berlin, I have been able to experience the potential for new mobility every single day.

“The bike segment, in particular, which is being increasingly supplemented by light electric vehicles (LEVs) in urban applications, is witnessing the emergence of new technologies and services capable of changing our mobility for the better in the long term.

“It is therefore also a matter of personal concern for me to support and advise Eurobike as it pursues this path. And, as a proponent and supporter of the hard-tech start-up scene, I am delighted by this opportunity to introduce exciting and unique innovations to a large public at the leading trade fair for the future mobility.”

Cargo bikes will also be finding a new home in Hall 8 ‘Mobility of the Future’. Eurobike show director Dirk Heidrich said: “Since 2018, the Cargo Area has been a meeting point for the dynamic cargo bike sector. Through the choice of Frankfurt, we will be offering the product a fitting territory, a real laboratory, the right setting and a connection to the subject matter.”

The Eurobike organisers are now extending their cooperation with the Berlin-based think-and-do tank cargobike.jetzt, which acts as a supporter and driving force in this field. “Eurobike is the place to be for the cargo bike sector,” said founder Arne Behrensen. “Frankfurt Messe is a top international address. And in the streets of the city, the cargo bike revolution is in fact already in full swing.”

The 30th edition of Eurobike will run from 13th to 17th July, from 09:00 to 18:00 each day, and is open to the general public on Saturday and Sunday.