Eurobike Special Edition to have separate exhibition space for cargo bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Eurobike Special Edition, taking place from 24th-26th November 2020, is set to have a separate exhibition space for cargo bikes in Zeppelin Cat Hall A1.

According to a survey by the European project CityChangerCargoBike, in 2019 the growth rate in Europe among 38 cargo bike producers was around 60%. A further increase of 53% is forecast for 2020.

“It’s pleasing to see that the demand for cargo bikes is increasing all the time – and that is also apparent in the special presentation,” said Eurobike show director Dirk Heidrich. There will be more than 25 exhibitors in the Cargo Area for 2020, among them international specialists like Urban Arrow, Johansson with my Esel, Douze, Citkar, Muli and Winther.

Four major topics are on the agenda at the end of November in Friedrichshafen in the accompanying programme of presentations and discussions organised by the Eurobike Academy on the subject of cargo bikes. The first of these is a closer look at market growth and trends with the CityChangerCargoBike project. After the survey, the plans of the EU-supported project also include a first pan-European online market overview.

The second item on the agenda is safety. A German DIN standard with safety standards for cargo bikes came into effect in early 2020, and work on a European standard is in progress. Sharing is an interesting topic not only for private and commercial providers but also for municipal partners. New concepts and funding are repeatedly providing fresh stimuli, not only in urban regions but also in rural areas. Last on the agenda is passenger transport, which is now subject to new regulations and clear definitions in the new version of the German road traffic regulations (StVO). As a result, adults may also be carried on bicycles, provided they are equipped with a suitable seat. This leads to new opportunities and types of bikes, especially for passenger transport.

The special edition of Eurobike 2020 is taking place in Friedrichshafen from 24th-26th November and is open to trade visitors only. Tickets are available exclusively online. For all other information, visit www.eurobike.com.

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: