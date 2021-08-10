Eurobike Travel Talk 2021 to discuss trends in international bike tourism

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eurobike’s Travel Talk 2021 will look into new trends in international bike tourism when it takes place on 3rd September.

The 20th edition of the Travel Talk will see the bike and tourism sectors meet up in Friedrichshafen to “discuss, be inspired network and work together”.

The term micro-adventure describes exploratory cycle trips in nearby areas both on and far away from roads and cycle paths. How can tourist regions benefit from the trend of bikepacking with individual travellers on the one hand and organised events, and freshly founded clubs on the other? This is what Gunnar Fehlau will be discussing with guests from the industry and destinations, including the women behind the blogs Radelmädchen and Heimatnomadin. In addition, there will be a keynote speech from Axel Carion, founder of the global ultra-distance cycling race series Biking Man.

More and more cyclists are opting for the train to reach their holiday destinations. So how bike-friendly are the European rail companies? The CEO of the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF), Jill Warren, will be presenting a study on this topic.

The afternoon sessions will take a look at two aspects. When families go on holiday, they usually have a large number of demands and expectations of the destinations. In particular, the planning and logistics involved often turn such a micro-adventure into a ‘macro-adventure’ for parents. What progress are regions making with cargo bikes, how can the whole family go mountain biking and what to do with the dog on holiday are some of the issues in the first session. The second goes more into the details of using existing tourist infrastructure for cycle tourism.

Alongside best-practice examples and the discussion of currently trending topics, brief pitch sessions on the subject of ‘Local to Global’ will present new products for cycle tourism. Before, during and after the congress, however, the focus will be on networking between the bicycle and tourism industries.

www.eurobike.com

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: